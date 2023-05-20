Nick Cannon Says 8-Month-Old Daughter Onyx Is the 'Child That I Spend the Most Time With'

Nick Cannon is revealing how he splits his time with his many children.

On a recent episode of The Jason Lee Podcast, The Masked Singer host, 42, the dad of 12 said that his 8-month-old daughter Onyx is "probably the child that I spend the most time with."

He added, "I'm with her at least three times a week, for the full day. But I don't put that out there in the media, social media [because] it's not for them. But you know, LaNisha [Cole] and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid."

Cannon also said, "If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter [Onyx] is right next to me, whether I'm on set."

The actor-turned-host continued, saying, "I got a nursery in my office. I'm literally gonna leave here to make sure that I can spend the most time with her—not against all my other kids because all my other kids, they're in school, they're babies, as well as Onyx, but the fact that I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have [Onyx], really, as equal amount of time as [LaNisha] does."

In addition to being dad to baby Onyx, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 54; son Rise, 7 months, daughter Powerful, 2, and son Golden, 6, with former Phoenix Suns dancer Brittany Bell; twin boys Zion and Zillion, 23 months, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary, 9 months, with Selling Sunset cast member Bre Tiesi; daughter Halo, 5 months, and son Zen, who died at 5 months from brain cancer, with model Alyssa Scott.

Cannon recently confessed that he mixed up his Mother's Day cards for his "baby mammas."

On an episode of his morning show, The Daily Cannon, Cannon revealed he wrote "handwritten messages from the heart" to the six women he shares children with.

"I tried my best, I really did," he added. "But I thought it would be really, really good to — you know, I could buy, whatever you know — to show people how you really feel, write it down."

Cannon continued, "So then as I'm writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama…"