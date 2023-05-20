Nick Cannon Says 8-Month-Old Daughter Onyx Is the 'Child That I Spend the Most Time With'

On a recent episode of The Jason Lee Podcast, The Masked Singer host, 42, said that his 8-month-old daughter Onyx is "probably the child that I spend the most time with"

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 20, 2023 08:45 AM
Nick cannon daughter onyx ice Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClUa0l2roUf/. Nick Cannon/Instagram
Photo: Nick Cannon/Instagram

Nick Cannon is revealing how he splits his time with his many children.

On a recent episode of The Jason Lee Podcast, The Masked Singer host, 42, the dad of 12 said that his 8-month-old daughter Onyx is "probably the child that I spend the most time with."

He added, "I'm with her at least three times a week, for the full day. But I don't put that out there in the media, social media [because] it's not for them. But you know, LaNisha [Cole] and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid."

Cannon also said, "If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter [Onyx] is right next to me, whether I'm on set."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor-turned-host continued, saying, "I got a nursery in my office. I'm literally gonna leave here to make sure that I can spend the most time with her—not against all my other kids because all my other kids, they're in school, they're babies, as well as Onyx, but the fact that I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have [Onyx], really, as equal amount of time as [LaNisha] does."

In addition to being dad to baby Onyx, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 54; son Rise, 7 months, daughter Powerful, 2, and son Golden, 6, with former Phoenix Suns dancer Brittany Bell; twin boys Zion and Zillion, 23 months, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary, 9 months, with Selling Sunset cast member Bre Tiesi; daughter Halo, 5 months, and son Zen, who died at 5 months from brain cancer, with model Alyssa Scott.

Cannon recently confessed that he mixed up his Mother's Day cards for his "baby mammas."

On an episode of his morning show, The Daily Cannon, Cannon revealed he wrote "handwritten messages from the heart" to the six women he shares children with.

LaNisha Cole Says 'Coparenting Is a Breeze' as She and Nick Cannon Take Onyx to Her First Class: 'Teamwork'
LaNisha Cole Instagram

"I tried my best, I really did," he added. "But I thought it would be really, really good to — you know, I could buy, whatever you know — to show people how you really feel, write it down."

Cannon continued, "So then as I'm writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama…"

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsboJhex7fC/ Verified The photo I’m going to show my daughter when she back talks
Ireland Baldwin Shares Candid Birth Photo, Jokes She'll Show It to Baby Girl 'When She Back Talks'
'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker and Husband David Perlow Welcome First Baby Together
Ali Stroker 'Always Wondered' About Pregnancy in Wheelchair — Now She's 'Never Been Happier' as a Mom
Jessie J attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England.
Jessie J Welcomes First Baby After Pregnancy Loss: 'He Is All My Dreams Come True'
marc anthony
Marc Anthony Celebrates Son Cristian's College Graduation: 'I Love My Kids to the Moon and Back'
Maci Bookout
Maci Bookout Praises Son Bentley on Middle School Graduation: 'Your Next Chapter Is Going to Be Amazing'
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon
Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Is a 'Good Dad' to Son Legendary but 'Not My Sugar Daddy': 'Take Care of Myself'
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate Nick Cannon's Newest Projects with Balloons and Cupcakes: 'Love You'
'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Doesn't Have to Pay Child Support After Having 10 Kids
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Poses Practically Nude in Sultry Maternity Shoot 
Hilaria Baldwin Talks New Grandbaby https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZrqpGvYh0/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Congratulate Ireland Baldwin on Birth of Baby Girl
Jayson Tatum, Deuce
Jayson Tatum's Son Deuce Enjoys Dunk Contest and Halftime Show Puppy at Boston Celtics Playoff Game
Kristin Maldonado and daughter Elliana
Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado Says Baby Girl Is 'Thriving' on Tour: 'Everyone's Obsessed' (Exclusive)
Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin and Boyfriend RAC Welcome First Baby, Daughter Holland — See the Photo!
Karlie Kloss attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festiva
Pregnant Karlie Kloss Shows Off Elegant Maternity Style on Cannes Red Carpet — See the Photo!
Kimberly Van Der Beek Calls Son Jeremiah, 17 Months, Her 'Little Elven Baby': 'I Cannot Unsee It'
Kimberly Van Der Beek Calls Son Jeremiah, 17 Months, Her 'Little Elven Baby': 'I Cannot Unsee It'
Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze: 'Best Thing'
Rod Stewart poses for photos during a visit to Bauer Media at 1 Golden Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images For Bauer Media); Kimberly Stewart https://www.instagram.com/stories/thekimberlystewart/3105093596314805939/
Rod Stewart's Granddaughter Delilah, 11, Holds New Baby Cousin Louie in Sweet Photo by Mom Kimberly