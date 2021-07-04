Nick Cannon's 7th Child Arrives, According to Alyssa Scott: 'I Will Love You for Eternity'

Nick Cannon seemingly has some big news to celebrate!

Model Alyssa Scott -- who appeared to confirm that she was expecting a son with Cannon on Father's Day -- announced on Saturday that she's welcomed her baby boy.

"I will love you for eternity," she captioned a trio of black-and-white snaps, two of which showed her cradling the newborn in her arms. Alongside the post she also shared that she welcomed her son on June 23.

On her Instagram Story she also shared a sweet mother-son photo, which she captioned with the newborn's name, Zen, alongside a heart emoji.

This would be Cannon's fourth baby in a year.

In honor of Father's Day last month, Scott appeared to share a tribute in honor of Cannon. The model shared a maternity photo, and while Cannon's face could not be seen completely in the image she shared, the man's tattoos are noticeably consistent with the Wild 'N Out star.

"Celebrating you today," she wrote to Cannon, posting the photo on her Instagram Story.

The pregnancy news came after Scott all but confirmed that Cannon is her baby's father in a since-deleted maternity shot she posted last month, which she captioned with their son's name, Zen S. Cannon.

Cannon previously welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa on Monday, June 14. Additionally, he welcomed daughter Powerful Queen in December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon."

He also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 51.

