Vanessa Lachey's Kids Wanted to 'Be Like Mama' and Dress as 'NCIS Hawaii' Agents for Halloween

Vanessa Lachey's kids have a heartfelt meaning behind their Halloween costumes.

In photos shared on Instagram Sunday, the NCIS Hawaii actress poses as a prisoner with her husband and Love Is Blind co-host, Nick Lachey. In front of them, their three children — Phoenix Robert, 5, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, and sons Camden John, 9, — smile happily while dressed as little NCIS agents.

"Orange you glad we escaped!" she joked in the caption

"Seriously though, when Brooklyn said she wanted to 'be like Mama' my heart melted! I've always dreamed of this moment, but never knew what it would feel like," she said of their heartwarming decision to channel her character. "I will cherish this forever!"

The mom of three added, "Now let's go get some candy!!! Be safe guys… cause the cuffs aren't comfortable!"

The Lacheys have shared a lot of sweet family moments during their time living in Oahu as the actress, 41, films. In July, Vanessa shared a photo where the family of five sat in front of a beautiful sunset background by the beach.

Nick and his sons dressed in matching Hawaiian shirts while Vanessa and her daughter both wore dresses.

"Sunday Supper, Island Style! 🤙🏽❤️," wrote Vanessa, who also included photos of her kids admiring a rare sight in nature.

The 98 Degrees singer, 48, and Vanessa appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, where the dad of three explained to guest host Stephen 'tWitch' Boss that his kids didn't think he was cool until he competed on The Masked Singer.

"Do your kids get who you are? Do they know that you're famous?" asked Boss.

"I think they're starting to," Nick said. "But they don't care. I'll sing around the house and son's like, 'Dad stop singing, stop singing.'"

"And you say, 'My singing put a roof over your head,' " Vanessa quipped.

"It's funny, they don't care about 98 Degrees, they don't care about any of that stuff. But when I did The Masked Singer, that was the moment that Dad became cool with the kids," Nick continued. "It took dressing up like a pig and singing on national television to be cool to my kids. Whatever it takes."