Nick and Vanessa Lachey Snap Family Photo While Out Adventuring in Hawaii with Their 3 Kids

The Lachey crew loves a family adventure!

Earlier this week, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey took their three kids, sons Camden John, 9, and Phoenix Robert, 5, plus daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, on a bike ride through Hawaii's famous banyan trees, where the family of five took a cute selfie for her Instagram Story.

Vanessa, 41, snapped the shot in which Phoenix tries to high five the camera, Brooklyn gives a shaka hand gesture and Camden throws up two peace signs in the back. While Vanessa smiles at the camera, her husband matches Brooklyn with a shaka sign while sitting on his bike.

On Monday, the mom of three shared a sweet photo of her kids as they played in the water on the Fourth of July.

"❤️🤍💙 My World. Hugging them extra tight, teaching them a little more and sharing as much as I can to educate them," she captioned the post. "Sending so much Love to you ALL on this 4th."

In the adorable shot, the three kids wear matching red, white and blue shutter sunglasses.

In April, the 98 Degrees singer, 48, and his wife appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the dad of three told guest host Stephen 'tWitch' Boss that his kids didn't think he was cool until he competed on The Masked Singer.

"Do your kids get who you are? Do they know that you're famous?" asked Boss.

"I think they're starting to," Nick said of his three kids. "But they don't care. I'll sing around the house and my son's like, 'Dad stop singing, stop singing.' "

"And you say, 'My singing put a roof over your head,' " Vanessa quipped.