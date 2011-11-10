Nia Long Welcomes Son Kez Sunday

The actress, 41, and Ime Udoka welcomed son Kez Sunday on Monday, Nov. 7, her rep confirms to the Associated Press.

Nia Long is a mom again!

“Both mother and child are healthy and happy to be home,” spokeswoman Priscilla Moralez says.

The Soul Food and Love Jones star also has a 10-year-old son, Massai, from a previous marriage.

Long and Udoka, a professional basketball player, announced the pregnancy in June.