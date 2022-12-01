Nia Long Says Son Kez, 11, Wasn't 'Having an Easy Time' amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Ime Udoka, who shares son Kez with fiancée Nia Long, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics in September following an alleged affair with a female staff member

Published on December 1, 2022 12:31 PM
Nia Long, Kez , Ime Udoka
Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty; Maddie Meyer/Getty

Nia Long is opening up about how her young son took the news of Ime Udoka's cheating scandal.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared that her and fiancé Udoka's 11-year-old son Kez "was not having an easy time" amid the controversy surrounding Udoka.

"I went home to be with my son, and that was what was most important to me, because he was not having an easy time," Long said of Kez, who she took out of school when the news became public in late September.

"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," she added, noting that Kez "still has moments where it's not easy for him."

The actress also confirmed to the outlet that she and her two sons are moving back to Los Angeles from Boston into a new home.

Long and Udoka, 45, have been engaged since 2015. Udoka was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics in September following an alleged affair with a female staff member.

Nia Long and her sons
Nia Long Instagram

In October, a source told PEOPLE that the actress is focused on keeping her younger son stable amid the controversy.

"Nia's main focus right now is her son," the source said. "Her priority is making sure he's okay and staying on his normal routine."

Long, who is also mom to 22-year-old son Massai Dorsey II, from a previous relationship with actor Massai Dorsey, returned to Instagram nearly two weeks after Udoka was suspended from his role as head coach.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"A tip for mental health," she wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet selfie of her with her two sons. "Learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing."

Long also issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE following her fiancé's suspension.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said at the time. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Udoka spoke about the situation following the news of his disciplining.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka wrote in a statement, which was obtained and shared online by ESPN's Malika Andrews.

"I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision," the statement continued. "Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

