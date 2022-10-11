Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys.

On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II.

Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart.

The photo is the first that the Fatal Affair actress, 51, has shared of herself on Instagram since cheating allegations against fiancé Ime Udoka — whom she shares Kez with — became public.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the actress is focused on keeping her younger son stable amid the controversy.

"Nia's main focus right now is her son," the source said. "Her priority is making sure he's okay and staying on his normal routine."

Long and Udoka, 45, have been engaged since 2015. Udoka was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics last month following an alleged affair with a female staff member.

In her first Instagram post since the fallout from the scandal, Long shared a quote with "a tip for mental health."

"Learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing," the post, which she captioned with a red heart emoji, read.

Annette Grant/NBAE via Getty

Following the news of Udoka's suspension in late September — after allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a female franchise staffer, PEOPLE confirmed — Long issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said to PEOPLE.

"I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."