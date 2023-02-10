Nia Long on Having a Baby After 40: 'When It Happened, It Was Pretty Exciting'

Nia Long thinks being a mom of two is a "pretty exciting" thing.

The 52-year-old actress gave birth to her 11-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka, in 2011. Long is also mom to son Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, 22, whose dad is Long's ex-fiancé Massai Z. Dorsey.

Because doctors had previously told her it would be challenging to have more children following her first son, Long expressed in a recent conversation with The Cut that she believed she might face difficulty in becoming pregnant again.

"I thought if it was meant to be, it would happen and I wasn't going to worry about it either way," she related. "When it happened, it was pretty exciting."

The Fatal Affair actress added that discussing the journey of pregnancy for older women, as well as other life stages, should be framed as a meaningful conversation.

"I think we should talk about it. We should talk about menopause. We should talk about what happens when you're of a certain age and your body changes," Long said. "We should talk about things for anti-aging but not where it's like,' I want to be forever young.' Let's remove 'anti-aging' and talk about what you can put into your body to preserve your quality of life."

Long has previously opened up about being a single mother, and expressed that it is her "main focus" after her 13-year-relationship with Udoka came to an end in December.

While speaking with The Cut, she added she feels it's more important than ever to be transparent with her children, and that she's "still figuring it out."

"I've made plenty of mistakes as a mother. I've learned about myself through my parenting. Do I have regrets? Of course," shared Long.

"But they're not regrets that were life-changing and devastating. They're like, had I thought about it before I got emotionally charged, I probably could have handled this more delicately."

Continued the You People actress: "I also know that the world is tough. And if you prepare your boys for that, they can assert themselves in difficult situations without seeming like spoiled brats but like young men who are not afraid to lead the way and are gentlemen and respectful of women. That's my biggest thing right now."