NHL's David Pastrnak Announces 'Heartbreaking' Death of Newborn Baby: 'You Will Be Loved Forever'

David Pastrnak, a pro hockey player for the Boston Bruins, announced Monday that his newborn son died.

The 25-year-old NHL athlete shared a black-and-white photo of his baby boy Viggo Rohl's feet on Instagram, revealing that his 6-day-old child died on Wednesday, June 23, after he and girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson welcomed him on Thursday, June 17.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Viggo Rohl Pastrnak June 17th 2021 - June 23rd 2021 🕊 We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER," wrote Pastrnak in the caption, adding, "Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times."

In a statement from his teammates and the Bruins organization Monday, the team said, "We are heartbroken by the passing of David and Rebecca's son, Viggo. David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this very difficult time."

Pastrnak and Rohlsson announced in January that they were expecting a baby boy.

In May, the hockey star spoke to NHL.com about always putting his family first and how he was getting ready for their son by helping paint the nursery and build a crib.

"You come home and you don't think about hockey at all, you obviously have other priorities. You're getting ready for the baby, and we couldn't be more excited. So hockey's not been talked much lately at home and sometimes that's good, you know?" he said at the time.