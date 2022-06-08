NHL Alum Carlo Colaiacovo Celebrates 5-Year-Old Son's Final Chemo Treatment in Heartwarming Video

After more than three years of chemotherapy treatments for Leukemia, Carlo Colaiacovo announced that his son Leo, 5, had finished his final round

On Tuesday, Colaiacovo, 39, announced that his 5-year-old son Leo had finished his final chemotherapy treatments for Leukemia and posted a heartwarming video of the little boy marking the milestone alongside his family.

In the clip, Leo and his family shout "peace out chemo" before he rings a bell, dances around and is celebrated with confetti and cheers.

"✌🏼out chemo! After 3+ years and over 1000 doses of chemo, we are elated to share that our brave & strong son, Leo, has finally finished his chemotherapy treatments for Leukemia and we are incredibly proud of him!!" writes the former hockey pro. "He has amazed us every step of the way, smiling his way through it all. He has inspired us with his determination and courage, made us laugh with all his jokes and witty humour, and has faced challenges and hard moments with a strength that could move mountains. "

"This journey is forever a part of his life's story and while it will never define him, his strength, bravery, and resilience will, without a doubt, help him overcome anything!" he adds.

Colaiacovo also praises his daughter Mia, 8, for being an "incredible big sister" and always standing by her brother for support.

"She told us from day one she would be 'the best brave sister' for Leo and she certainly has!" adds dad of two.

The Toronto athlete goes on to thank the doctors and nurses at McMaster Children's Hospital for "taking such good care of Leo," adding that their family will "never forget their kindness and compassion."

"Since Leo was diagnosed, we have been humbled by all the love and support shown to our family and we are forever grateful. We have never felt alone in this fight and that love has carried us through the past three years," he continues. "Thank you for all your donations to McMaster Children's Hospital, and charities and fundraisers we now hold near and dear to our hearts. Your support is making a difference for kids like Leo and that fills us with so much love and gratitude."