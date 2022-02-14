Crazy for Confetti! Adorable Photos of NFL Stars and Their Kids Celebrating Past Super Bowls

See how Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and other NFL stars' kids have adorably celebrated their dads' big Super Bowl wins over the years 

By Sophie Dodd February 14, 2022 05:15 PM

Matthew Stafford's Kids

Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty

After Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback celebrated his team's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with his and wife Kelly's four young daughters: Chandler and Sawyer, 5 next month, Hunter, 3, and Tyler, 1½.

Matthew Stafford's Kids

Credit: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty

The girl dad's little ones were all smiles playing in the confetti after the game on Feb. 13 in L.A. 

Tom Brady's Kids

Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who recently announced his retirement, is no stranger to winning Super Bowls — seven, to be exact — and his kids with wife Gisele Bündchen have often been there to share in the excitement. Here, daughter Vivian showed off her enthusiasm, alongside his son Benjamin, after Dad's New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII in 2019. Brady also shares son Jack (not pictured) with ex Bridget Moynahan. 

Cooper Kupp's Kids

Credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty

The Rams wide receiver and Super Bowl LVI MVP showered his adorable kids — sons Cooper Jameson and Cypress Stellar, whom he welcomed with wife Anna in July 2018 and January 2021 — with blue-and-yellow confetti to celebrate his 23-20 win at the 2022 Super Bowl.

Peyton Manning's Daughter

Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty

The former Denver Broncos quarterback's 2016 Super Bowl win against the Carolina Panthers was even sweeter when shared with daughter Mosley. Manning welcomed Mosley and her twin brother, Marshall, with wife Ashley in 2011. 

Nick Collins' Kids

Credit: Charlie Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

Former Green Bay Packers safety Nick Collins' kids — Nick Jr., Nmar'e and Jenajah — played in the red, white and blue confetti after the Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas in 2011. 

Drew Brees' Son

Credit: Joe Rimkus Jr./Miami Herald/MCT/Getty

The New Orleans Saints quarterback shared in his son Baylen's amazement as confetti rained down after Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami Gardens in 2010. Brees is dad to four kids with wife Brittany: sons Baylen, Bowen, and Callen and daughter Rylen. 

