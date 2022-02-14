Crazy for Confetti! Adorable Photos of NFL Stars and Their Kids Celebrating Past Super Bowls
See how Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and other NFL stars' kids have adorably celebrated their dads' big Super Bowl wins over the years
Matthew Stafford's Kids
After Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback celebrated his team's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with his and wife Kelly's four young daughters: Chandler and Sawyer, 5 next month, Hunter, 3, and Tyler, 1½.
Matthew Stafford's Kids
The girl dad's little ones were all smiles playing in the confetti after the game on Feb. 13 in L.A.
Tom Brady's Kids
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who recently announced his retirement, is no stranger to winning Super Bowls — seven, to be exact — and his kids with wife Gisele Bündchen have often been there to share in the excitement. Here, daughter Vivian showed off her enthusiasm, alongside his son Benjamin, after Dad's New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII in 2019. Brady also shares son Jack (not pictured) with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Cooper Kupp's Kids
The Rams wide receiver and Super Bowl LVI MVP showered his adorable kids — sons Cooper Jameson and Cypress Stellar, whom he welcomed with wife Anna in July 2018 and January 2021 — with blue-and-yellow confetti to celebrate his 23-20 win at the 2022 Super Bowl.
Peyton Manning's Daughter
The former Denver Broncos quarterback's 2016 Super Bowl win against the Carolina Panthers was even sweeter when shared with daughter Mosley. Manning welcomed Mosley and her twin brother, Marshall, with wife Ashley in 2011.
Nick Collins' Kids
Former Green Bay Packers safety Nick Collins' kids — Nick Jr., Nmar'e and Jenajah — played in the red, white and blue confetti after the Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas in 2011.
Drew Brees' Son
The New Orleans Saints quarterback shared in his son Baylen's amazement as confetti rained down after Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami Gardens in 2010. Brees is dad to four kids with wife Brittany: sons Baylen, Bowen, and Callen and daughter Rylen.