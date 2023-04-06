NFL Quarterback Matt Ryan and Wife Sarah Welcome Third Baby Boy: 'Worth the Wait'

Matt Ryan and Sarah Ryan once again opted for a private pregnancy amid health concerns on their journey to welcoming baby No. 3

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 04:47 PM
NFL Quarterback Matt Ryan and Wife Sarah Reveal They've Welcomed a Baby Boy: 'Worth the Wait'
Photo: Matt Ryan/Instagram

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is officially a father of three!

The NFL star, 37, and wife Sarah Ryan have welcomed their third baby together, another son, the couple revealed for the first time on Instagram Thursday.

The pair — who are already parents to twin sons Marshall Thomas and John (Johnny) Matthew, 5½ — welcomed son Cal Patrick Ryan on Monday, April 3.

"Surprise! He's here! Not a belated April Fool's Day joke but definitely a hard launch," Sarah began her lengthy caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alongside photos of the twins getting settled into their roles as big brothers, Sarah also shared texts between her and her quarterback husband as they navigated the process of getting pregnant, later followed by a photo of the proud mom and dad in the delivery room.

"After years of unsuccessfully trying to grow our family, this past summer Matt and I decided to give it one last shot. I am forever thankful that we did," the new mom of three, 38, shared. "Because even though I've dreamt about this day for so long, the reality of having him here is better than anything I could have ever imagined."

Sarah revealed that the "complications from my last pregnancy made this one high risk."

"I spent every week of the past 9 (10🫠) months closely monitored, anxious and nervous. I am forever grateful for our incredible doctors and nurses who guided and supported us every step of the way," she shared.

"Cal Patrick Ryan, you are the definition of being worth the wait," she concluded. "You have two brothers who have been obsessed with you since the day they found out about you, and you are already making a strong case as Dad's favorite by making sure your arrival didn't disrupt his Masters weekend. 4/3/23🤍."

The Ryans met as students when both attended Boston College and married in 2011. They welcomed their twins in 2018.

Related Articles
Lucie Silvas and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee
Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and Wife Lucie Silvas Welcome Twins Arthur and Maybelle
MaryAlice gave birth to Patrick Colby Parks Kimmel on, Saturday, February 25th
ABC News White House Correspondent MaryAlice Parks and Husband Welcome Baby Boy: 'Total Whirlwind'
Elijah Wilkinson and Wife Gabrielle Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Jordan
Elijah Wilkinson and Wife Gabrielle Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Jordan — See the Photos!
Kaley Cuoco Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqgDZ8BhJR8// . Tom Pelphrey/Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Hunter McGrady baby daughter Ava
Model Hunter McGrady Welcomes Baby Girl, Reveals Meaningful Name: 'I Could Stare at You Forever'
Peyton Manning (18) has a little fun with his son Marshall who tackles him and his daughter Mosley (R) after practice on day four of the Denver Broncos 2014 training camp July 27, 2014 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins
Shannon Haley Michaels and Ryan Michaels Welcome Their Second Baby, Son Liam
Shannon Haley Michaels and Ryan Michaels Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Liam: 'Loving Life'
CNN's Kasie Hunt and Husband Welcome Second Baby at Home After '13-Minute Sudden Labor':
CNN's Kasie Hunt Welcomes Second Baby at Home in the Bathroom After '13-Minute Sudden Labor'
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Relationship Timeline
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Shay Mooney, Hannah Mooney
Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Third Baby Boy, Son Abram: 'Grateful Doesn't Begin to Cover It'
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
LOCASH's Preston Brust and Wife Kristen Are Expecting Baby No. 3: 'This Is Our Dream'
LOCASH's Preston Brust and Wife Kristen Expecting Baby No. 3: 'This Is Our Dream'
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: Everything to Know
Kristina Zias & Stephen D’Angelo, baby Christian
Influencer Kristina Zias Welcomes Second Baby Boy with Husband Stephen: 'Unbelievable Blessing'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022