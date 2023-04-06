NFL Quarterback Matt Ryan and Wife Sarah Welcome Third Baby Boy: 'Worth the Wait'

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is officially a father of three!

The NFL star, 37, and wife Sarah Ryan have welcomed their third baby together, another son, the couple revealed for the first time on Instagram Thursday.

The pair — who are already parents to twin sons Marshall Thomas and John (Johnny) Matthew, 5½ — welcomed son Cal Patrick Ryan on Monday, April 3.

"Surprise! He's here! Not a belated April Fool's Day joke but definitely a hard launch," Sarah began her lengthy caption.

Alongside photos of the twins getting settled into their roles as big brothers, Sarah also shared texts between her and her quarterback husband as they navigated the process of getting pregnant, later followed by a photo of the proud mom and dad in the delivery room.

"After years of unsuccessfully trying to grow our family, this past summer Matt and I decided to give it one last shot. I am forever thankful that we did," the new mom of three, 38, shared. "Because even though I've dreamt about this day for so long, the reality of having him here is better than anything I could have ever imagined."

Sarah revealed that the "complications from my last pregnancy made this one high risk."

"I spent every week of the past 9 (10🫠) months closely monitored, anxious and nervous. I am forever grateful for our incredible doctors and nurses who guided and supported us every step of the way," she shared.

"Cal Patrick Ryan, you are the definition of being worth the wait," she concluded. "You have two brothers who have been obsessed with you since the day they found out about you, and you are already making a strong case as Dad's favorite by making sure your arrival didn't disrupt his Masters weekend. 4/3/23🤍."

The Ryans met as students when both attended Boston College and married in 2011. They welcomed their twins in 2018.