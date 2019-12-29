NFL Player Marvin Jones Reveals Son Marlo, 6 Months, Has Died: ‘You Have Gained Your Wings’

Image zoom Marvin Jones Jr. and son Marlo Marvin Jones/Instagram; D Ross Cameron/AP/Shutterstock

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones has announced that his youngest son Marlo, 6 months, has died.

On Saturday, the NFL player revealed the devastating news on social media as he shared a moving tribute to his late child.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us,” he wrote, alongside a smiling photo of the boy. “Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you.”

Reflecting on the milestones they didn’t get a chance to share together, Jones added: “We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) ☺️. We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday.”

“We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you,” he continued. “Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.”

On Saturday evening, the Detroit Lions released their own statement, expressing support for both Marvin and his wife Jazmyn following the “sudden passing” of their son.

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time,” the team wrote. “Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.”

The Green Bay Packers, who are set to face off against the Lions on Sunday, also tweeted out a brief message, writing, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the Jones family & the Lions organization during this difficult time.”

Shortly before his son’s death, Jones shared a video of his entire family together for the holidays.

“Merry Christmas,” the family says in unison in the clip, as one of the football player’s older children sits with Marlo on his lap.

“Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 & Many Blessings to all from the Jones’ 🙏🏽,” he captioned the clip.

Marvin and Jazmyn also share sons Marvin III, Mareon and Murrell as well as daughter Mya.

Jones has been on the sidelines since earlier this month, when he was placed on injured reserve following an ankle injury during a game against the Minnesota Vikings.