News Anchor Parents Hilariously Narrate Diaper Changes and Morning Routine with 7-Week-Old Baby

Professional TV newscasters Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton's "Baby News Network" documents their hilarious take on a newsworthy day with their infant daughter

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on August 15, 2022 04:34 PM
Published on August 15, 2022 04:34 PM
Newscaster Parents Hilariously Narrate Diaper Changes and Story Time with 7-Week-Old Daughter

Two newscaster parents have gone viral after documenting their day on the "Baby News Network."

Professional news anchors Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton, who are parents to 7-week-old daughter Bella, recently had the hilarious idea to share some moments from their day with their infant daughter as if it were a newscast.

"When both of your parents are newscasters," she tweeted along with the video.

"Good morning, Bella! It's 9:52," Reyes, an anchor at Washington, D.C.'s Fox 5, says as she pulls her daughter out of her crib.

"Hopefully you slept well. Certainly, no one else did, but we're not going to point any fingers. Let's send it over to Robert Burton for more on your weather," she continues.

The video then cuts to Reyes' husband, Burton, an anchor with ABC 7News in D.C., who reports it's a "beautiful day outside" with "temps in the mid-80s, no humidity."

"Will we get to enjoy it?" he asks. "Well, if spit-ups, feedings and diaper changes don't get in the way, we just might be able to make it out of here before midnight."

The video cuts back to Reyes, who then reports a breaking news situation — "an explosion at the diaper station."

"Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and authorities tell us they do have a suspect in custody," she reports, zooming in on Bella. "Unfortunately, that suspect is not speaking at the moment, but they have linked her to hundreds of other explosions"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Fox5DCJeannette/Twitter
R: Caption . PHOTO: Fox5DCJeannette/Twitter

The video closes out with Reyes news-speaking "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" at her daughter as she holds her. Burton takes back over, thanking viewers for watching the "Baby News Network."

"Well, that's all the time we have, folks," Burton adds to wrap up the report. "Thanks for watching the Baby News Network. This is BNN."

The viral video has received nearly 900 likes and over 3 million views on TikTok.

On Twitter, the hilarious clip even garnered love from This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, who replied, "Twinkle twinkle got me! 😂"

