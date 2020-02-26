Newborn Baby Goes Viral for Making Hilarious Facial Expression Immediately After C-Section

Image zoom Rodrigo Kunstmann

This baby didn’t look too excited to be welcomed to the world!

One newborn from Brazil made a hilariously angry facial expression in a photo that recently went viral on social media, with over 3,500 reactions, 1,000 comments and 1,600 shares as of Wednesday.

In the snapshot, the baby appears to be scowling at the doctors who just delivered her by cesarean section.

According to Insider, the newborn — named Isabela Pereira de Jesus — was born in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 13, and the moment was captured by professional photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann.

Kunstmann shared the image on Facebook with the hilarious translated caption, “Today is my birth and I don’t even have clothes for this event.”

Facebook users also laughed at the viral image in the comments section on Kunstmann’s post.

“You guys woke me up? For what? ❤️😜❤️,” one commenter wrote, imagining little Isabela’s thoughts while she was being delivered.

Another user quipped, “A forewarning of her teen years.”

“Like any woman awakened from her nap 😉,” a third commenter added. “She is perfect!”

Speaking with Today Parents, Kunstmann said Isabela’s parents laughed when he showed them the photo: “They were like, ‘This could be an internet meme!’ Everybody thought it was funny.”

The photographer also spoke to Insider about the popularity of the viral image, saying that it had changed his career. “Childbirth is a unique moment,” he said. “I can only consider myself a blessed person. I feel like a lottery winner.”

Despite her intense facial expression, Kunstmann emphasized that Isabela is as mild-mannered as can be.

“She’s very sweet,” he told Today. “The picture was just a moment.”