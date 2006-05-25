New People magazine special issue focused on Celebrity Babies
Words cannot describe how excited (and disappointed) I am that People magazine is introducing a new "Celebrity Babies" special issue of its magazine. Happy because well, I love celebrity babies, and disappointed because I want to publish a magazine on this topic myself.
Publisher Paul Caine told WWD,"It’s not that babies are a trend, because people are always having babies, but there’s just so much attention right now against it," he said. People magazine editor Martha Nelson came up with the concept only 5 weeks ago after noticing that issues of the magazine with celebrity newborns sold more issues.
Duh. I could have told you celebrity babies were hot two and a half years ago. Oh wait, I did when I created this blog. Oh well, traditional media is slow to catch on once again.
You can look for the special to be available starting June 8.
Source: "Memo Pad: Womb to Maneuver," WWD and ingeniusly titled "Famous Babies Are Better Than Regular Babies," Gawker
Thanks to Risa, Brooke and Josh.