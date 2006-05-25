New People magazine special issue focused on Celebrity Babies

By peoplestaff225 Updated January 20, 2022 01:52 PM
Advertisement

Words cannot describe how excited (and disappointed) I am that People magazine is introducing a new "Celebrity Babies" special issue of its magazine. Happy because well, I love celebrity babies, and disappointed because I want to publish a magazine on this topic myself.

Publisher Paul Caine told WWD,"It’s not that babies are a trend, because people are always having babies, but there’s just so much attention right now against it," he said. People magazine editor Martha Nelson came up with the concept only 5 weeks ago after noticing that issues of the magazine with celebrity newborns sold more issues.

Duh. I could have told you celebrity babies were hot two and a half years ago. Oh wait, I did when I created this blog. Oh well, traditional media is slow to catch on once again.

You can look for the special to be available starting June 8.

Source: "Memo Pad: Womb to Maneuver," WWD and ingeniusly titled "Famous Babies Are Better Than Regular Babies," Gawker

Thanks to Risa, Brooke and Josh.

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com