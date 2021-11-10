"Does anyone else have kids escape like three, four times after bedtime?" Jacinda Ardern asks followers on Facebook Live after being interrupted by her daughter

New Zealand Prime Minister Adorably Interrupted by Her Daughter, 3, During Live Stream: Watch

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was faced with a relatable parenting moment this week while addressing the nation on a Facebook live stream.

On Monday evening, the 41-year-old was sharing updates with viewers about the country's COVID restrictions when her 3-year-old daughter Neve called for her mom in the background of the recording.

"You're meant to be in bed, darling," Ardern said as she turned away from the camera. "It's bedtime darling, pop back to bed, I'll come see you in a second."

After her daughter left the room, Ardern laughed and said, "Well, that was a bedtime fail, wasn't it."

"Sorry everyone, I thought here's a moment, I'd do a Facebook Live and I'd be nice and safe," she continued. "Does anyone else have kids escape like three, four times after bedtime?"

While Ardern said that her mother was there to help and would put her daughter back to bed, Neve later interrupted the broadcast for a second time.

"I'm sorry, darling, it is taking so long," she said to her daughter, whom she shares with partner Clarke Gayford.

She promptly wrapped up the live stream and told viewers, "I'm just gonna go put Neve back to bed because this is well past her bedtime."