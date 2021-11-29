Julie Anne Genter shared that she rode her bike to the hospital at 2 a.m. to give birth to her second child

New Zealand Lawmaker Gives Birth After Riding a Bike to the Hospital While in Labor

A New Zealand politician is sharing her amazing yet unconventional labor story.

On Sunday, Julie Anne Genter, New Zealand member of parliament, shared that she was already in labor when she hopped on her bike in the middle of the night and rode to the hospital to give birth to her second child.

"Big news! At 3.04am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family. I genuinely wasn't planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening," she wrote on Facebook. "My contractions weren't that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital - though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later."

Along with the post, Genter shared photos of the bike ride as well as a snap of her and her husband holding their newborn baby girl.

"Amazingly now we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping, as is her dad," she added. "Feeling blessed to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a very fast (and happily uncomplicated) birth. "

Though she said the trip was unplanned, Genter is no stranger to riding her bike in labor. The lawmaker also cycled to the hospital before giving birth to her first child in August 2018.