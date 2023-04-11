New York Yankees Pitcher Carlos Rodón Quietly Welcomes Baby No. 3 with Wife Ashley: Photos

Carlos Rodón and wife Ashley celebrated five years of marriage in January

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 11, 2023 03:42 PM
Carlos Rodon and family. Photo: Ashley Rodón/Instagram (2)

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón is officially a father of three!

The MLB player, 30, and wife Ashley have welcomed their third baby together, a son, the new mom of three shared on Instagram on Monday.

Son Silo Antonio Rodón was born earlier this month, weighing 8 lbs., 10 oz, Ashley shared in her Instagram reveal.

"So we've had a big, little secret. Today we took home our sweet baby Silo," she began her caption on a set of 10 photos telling her pregnancy story, none of which they had previously shared publicly.

"With so much going on this past year we decided to enjoy this pregnancy with our family. What a special little boy we have been blessed with. God knows what we need 🤍," she noted. "He definitely was one for dramatics, but all is well now and he's home with us. The best Easter! One we won't forget 🤍."

The baby boy could be seen in different shots, one where a Yankees jersey with his name and dad's number was draped on him. Glimpses of the pregnancy included a sex reveal with loved ones and maternity photos on the beach with their two older children, son Bo, 2, and daughter Willow, 3.

Willow could be seen holding her newborn brother in one of the sweet photos, with guidance from her mom.

Earlier this month, the family celebrated Bo's second birthday Ashley sharing different videos with moments from the toddler's year.

"Our baby boy is 2! Time seems to go by faster and faster, but life gets more and more comical as his goofy personality grows. My little entertainer 🤍," she captioned the photos.

