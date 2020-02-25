New York News Anchor Rob Nelson Announces He's Stepping Down as Fatherhood 'Shifted My Perspective'

Image zoom Rob Nelson and his son Gabe Rob Nelson/Instagram

News anchor and reporter Rob Nelson has decided to step away from ABC 7 in New York, saying that the birth of his son has “shifted” his perspective.

The weekend news anchor shared his letter announcing his resignation to his co-workers on social media on Monday, in the letter explaining that it “feels like the right time” to move on from his current position.

“For months leading up to Gabe’s birth, Jenny and I heard two bits of advice most often from parents,” Nelson wrote. “Sleep now, they said, and just know your life is about to change forever. Almost four months into this incredible journey, we now understand how profoundly insightful that advice was. Life has indeed changed.”

“After much discussion and reflection, I’ve decided to leave Eyewitness News. Becoming a father has shifted my perspective and priorities, and now feels like the right time to move on after six years with the station and nearly a decade with ABC,” he continued. “I simply want something different now, and I’m excited to pursue multiple opportunities that have emerged in recent months.”

Nelson said that he will step down as the station’s weekend morning anchor right away. However, after he returns from parental leave in March he will then continue to work as a reporter until April 10.

“To all of the weekend morning warriors I’ve had the pleasure of working with, thank you for everything,” he said. “I am enormously proud of what we accomplished together as well as the chemistry and camaraderie we built that made weekend mornings unarguably special.”

“I wish you and the show continued success,” he said in the letter. “And, here’s one more for the road: ‘Roll it!'”

Nelson also made it clear that he looks forward in his final weeks with the station to saying farewell to his co-workers in person.

“It has been one of the most moving experiences of my life to bring my son into the world surrounded by such thoughtfulness, compassion and heartfelt humanity,” he said, adding that although New York is a “tough city and a tough market,” he believes that “the connection and resonance we have with viewers are the purest, most telling, most enduring and most meaningful measures of success in this business.”

MY EMAIL TODAY ANNOUNCING MY DEPARTURE FROM CHANNEL 7 pic.twitter.com/aqecDqIuuf — Rob Nelson (@RobNelsonABC7) February 24, 2020

Nelson concluded on a heartfelt note.

“You can only hope for a few things during a decision like this: that you depart with good memories, good friends and god work,” he wrote. “I feel blessed to be leaving with all three.”

“And now, onward and upward,” he concluded.

Nelson first announced that he and his partner Jenny Hurwitz were expecting in October, and the following month shared a photo of his baby boy, Gabe.

“Of the many reasons to be thankful this year, this little guy tops the list,” he wrote on Instagram in November. “Thankful, honored and humbled to be a new father to this beautiful, healthy baby boy (and his insane amount of hair!! Lol) Welcome to the world, Gabe. We love you, son.”

Last month, he shared a photo of little Gabe accompanying him on the New York subway.

“It’s official: I’m raising a New Yorker,” he wrote, adding, “#baby’sfirstsubwayride.”