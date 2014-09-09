Hilaria Baldwin and Daughter Carmen Sit Front Row at Fashion Week

The mother-daughter duo celebrated New York Fashion Week with front row seats to Carmen Marc Valvo's collection

Baby’s first fashion show!

It was a glamorous girl’s day out for Hilaria Baldwin and her blonde beauty, Carmen Gabriela, on Friday, as the mother-daughter duo celebrated New York Fashion Week with front row seats to Carmen Marc Valvo‘s collection.

But sitting sidelines for the show wasn’t the only way the two showed their support. Both Baldwin’s chic black dress and her daughter’s floral-print frock — paired with a matching flower headband — were courtesy of the designer.

“My two fashionable Carmens,” the proud mama captioned a photo of the three together.

Larry Busacca/Getty

As models walked the runway, Alec Baldwin‘s baby girl showed off her excitement by clapping along. And after all that fun, Carmen couldn’t help but share about her big day.

“Emergency pit stop for a very important business call … We call this the iCarmen,” her mama joked on Instagram, posting a video of her daughter using her foot as a phone.

— Anya Leon