Staying Home on New Year's Eve? What to Watch with the Family While Counting Down to 2019

2019 is just around the corner, and Netflix is helping parents get their kids into bed well before the clock strikes 12.

If you’re one of the 77 percent of parents who prefer to stay in than go out on New Year’s Eve, the streaming giant has a party trick to let kids feel like they’re part of the festivities — but also let mom and dad get some me-time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Starting on Wednesday, a collection of short New Year’s countdown videos starring family-friendly characters will be available to play any time of the day on Netflix.

Each of the 14 videos ends with a New Year’s Eve countdown, and there’s something for kids and teens of all ages.

See the full list below:

ALEXA AND KATIE

A comedy about two lifelong best friends starting their freshman year of high school, the pals deal with a sudden role reversal when Alexa faces cancer and Katie experiences life the way her BFF does.

PRINCE OF PEORIA

13-year-old Emil travels to the States to live incognito as an exchange student, and the prince strikes up an unlikely friendship with Teddy, who is the total opposite of Emil.

PINKY MALINKY

The mockumentary-style animated show follows the everyday life of Pinky Malinky, a hotdog living in a human world.

MOTOWN MAGIC

Ben is an imaginative and slightly awkward 8-year-old African-American boy with a big heart who has an amazing ability. He is the “chosen one” empowered to use Master Piece, a magical paintbrush used to bring street-art characters and murals to life.

RELATED VIDEO: Jingle All the Way! Celebs Show Off the Singing Pipes in A Jolly ‘Jingle Bells’ Mashup

LARVA ISLAND

Insects, animals and a human live on this exotic island and compete over food, shelter, survival and more.

BEAT BUGS

Five friendly bugs learn big lessons about the world around them with songs made famous by the Beatles.

SKYLANDERS ACADEMY

Skylanders Academy follows the heroic adventures of the Skylanders team, a ragtag group of heroes with unique elemental skills who travel the vast Skylands universe.

SUPER MONSTERS

Drac, Cleo, Lobo, Katya, Zoe and Frankie are preschoolers with dual identities: humans by day and magical monsters by night.

TRUE AND THE RAINBOW KINGDOM

True is the guardian of the magical Rainbow Kingdom and the show’s resilient female lead.

TALES OF ARCADIA

With their home planet torn apart by Civil War, a teenage girl, a Latino boy and an old man who just happen to ba aliens find themselves marooned on Earth.

ALL HAIL KING JULIEN

King Julien and his advisers race to save the kingdom from secret agents, stampeding clones and more.

BOSS BABY

Boss Baby, a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying VP of Field Operations, takes on designer puppies and anarchist kittens with his older brother Tim and his loyal field team by his side.

SPIRIT RIDING FREE

Inspired by the Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Spirit Riding Free follows the heartfelt journey of a wild mustang who cannot be tamed.

FULLER HOUSE

When DJ Tanner loses her husband, Kimmy and Stephanie move in to help her raise her three kids.