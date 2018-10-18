Why This Breast Cancer Survivor Posted a 'No Breastfeeding Zone' Sign in Her Delivery Room

One new mom just got ahead of any breastfeeding criticism in a super creative way.

Meghan Koziel, a Pittsburgh-based breast-cancer survivor who underwent a double mastectomy at age 26 in 2015, gave birth to her first child, daughter Kendra Jane Koziel, on Sept. 15.

But before Kendra arrived, Koziel had one request for the hospital staff, which she conveyed via a pink sign over her bed that read, “No Breastfeeding Zone” along with a poem about her wishes to formula feed her daughter and ending with, “This Mommy Is a Survivor.”

“Attention please, attention please. We do indeed have a mommy-to-be who had breast cancer and a mastectomy which means, without boobs in the houseeeee!” Koziel joyfully captioned her photo. “Got the banner raised just in case people are confused at why we are NOT going to be breastfeeding our little bundle of joy.”

She continued, “Yes I have foobs, no I do not have boobs (or nipples) therefore … my body is incapable of breastfeeding:) -sign was made by me!!!!!) 💕”

In an interview with Parents.com, Koziel revealed that she considered getting breast milk from a local milk bank but that the need based on a mastectomy wasn’t covered under her insurance — therefore, she would be spending $3 to $5 per ounce of tested milk.

“I was then referred to local Facebook milk donation groups but was turned off because the milk has no way of being tested,” she said.

“Yes, breast milk is fabulous and filled with utmost nutrition … however, it can also carry disease!” Koziel noted. “I am not willing to risk my daughter’s life simply to use breast milk when formula has been used for years and there is no known difference from a breastfed to formula-fed baby.”

The new mom urged other women in a similar situation as her to “never ever give up hope” on their dreams of becoming mothers.

“Doctors cannot guarantee fertility, but if you think about it … fertility isn’t guaranteed for anyone in life!” Koziel told Parents.com.

“Miracles happen, and whether you can conceive naturally, through IVF, or adoption … there is ALWAYS a way to become a mom! You just have to find the path and trust in it once it’s found.”

“To all the mommies like me facing complicated health histories or facing social media trolls for how you’re raising your child, I would say … keep on being you!” she added. “We all must make decisions that are best for our families, and it is truly no one else’s business if it doesn’t affect them! Raise your child surrounded by love and with happiness and that baby will be amazing.”