"This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing," said The View co-host

Meghan McCain Says 'Motherhood Is Euphoria' with Newborn Daughter: 'Wish I Had Done This Sooner'

Parenthood is treating Meghan McCain well, two weeks in!

The new mom posted a sweet tribute on Thursday to her newborn daughter, Liberty Sage, whom she welcomed on Sept. 28 with husband Ben Domenech. In the Instagram post, The View co-host, 35, wrote alongside a photo of a gold "mama" necklace that "motherhood is euphoria."

"All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter," McCain gushed.

"Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body," she continued. "She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner.

McCain went on to thank her husband for "giving me this gift and taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying adventure together."

"I love our little family and I have never felt so blessed, present and grateful," she wrote, adding about her late father Sen. John McCain: "This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing."

"Thank you to all who have respected my protectiveness, boundaries and privacy during pregnancy and now first steps into motherhood," wrote McCain. "I know it is unorthodox given the public life I have chosen. It's all a work in progress and I will continue to share what I can as I (and Ben) are comfortable."

"And thank you for all the incredible words, blessing and kindness that have been extended to all of us, I am beyond grateful and humbled," she concluded.

Earlier this year, the television personality explained why she wanted to keep updates about her personal life under wraps, revealing that she doesn't want to expose her child to the vitriol that can accompany her social media posts, where trolls often leave hateful words about her late father.

"People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy," she wrote on social media back in May. "Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he's in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cess pool as much as is possible."

McCain went on in a lengthy Instagram caption to say that she and Domenech "have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible."

"I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety," she wrote at the time. "A bunch of inhumane jackasses have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dads cancer fight."