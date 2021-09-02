Brandi Rhodes, who welcomed daughter Liberty Iris back in June, opens up about her experience with postpartum depression

Brandi Rhodes Reveals She Is Suffering from Postpartum Depression: 'Some Days I Think I'm Losing It'

Brandi Rhodes is getting real about the struggles of postpartum depression.

Earlier this week, the professional wrestler and new mom, 38, shared a candid post on Instagram in which she discussed her experience with postpartum depression since welcoming her first child, daughter Liberty Iris, in June.

"Deep breath…this will seem chaotic, but I want to write it anyway," she begins the lengthy caption, posted alongside a photo of her and her daughter. "Depression is a word I don't take lightly. And I don't think I've ever been truly depressed before. But then I had a baby. And she's everything."

"She's so beautiful (I'm afraid to show her so I dont except that initial People picture…read on) but she's 2 months old and her beauty is captivating. She's ahead of the curve in movement and strength. She smiles and laughs. She spits up all over me because she has a little reflux. And I don't change my shirt because I love her so much. So so much, " Rhodes continues. "But the second I had her I became terrified about everything. If there was a chance anything could happen to her I thought of it and cried over it. Nonsensical stuff."

The first-time mom, who shares her baby with her husband, fellow WWE star Cody Rhodes, says she will "stare at [Liberty] sleeping and cry in the middle of the night" and becomes "instantly in panic mode" when her baby "coughs or hiccups."

"I'm confrontational with doctors when it comes to her. I don't trust people at all, not even the people that raised me! I'm suffering from postpartum depression. Some days I do better than others," she shares.

The athlete goes on to console others who might be feeling a similar way, reminding them that they're "not alone."

"Some days I truly think I'm losing it. To be SO HAPPY and so turmoiled at the same time is a lot to process," she writes. "Be kind to yourself. Acknowledge your feelings and tell someone 🙏🏾 Don't shoulder it alone."

Brandi and Cody Rhodes Credit: Steve Yu

The All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite stars, who tied the knot in September 2013, welcomed baby Liberty in Atlanta on June 18, their rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE. Liberty weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz., at birth.

"Just like a Rhodes … she's early never late! Liberty Iris came right on time. We are so in love with this tiny angel we can hardly describe it. Grateful is an understatement," the couple told PEOPLE in a statement.

The duo shared their exciting pregnancy news back in December with a sweet video during All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite.