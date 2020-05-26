Neve Campbell Recalls the 'Weird' Moment Her Older Son, 7½, Learned His Mom Is a Famous Actress

"He came home from school and said to me, 'Mommy, are you Neve Campbell?' " the Scream actress tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands now

Neve Campbell's major projects like Scream, Party of Five and House of Cards aren't exactly kid-friendly, so it makes sense that her sons didn't know anything about their mom's profession as a Hollywood actress.

"He's seen, like, the previews for Skyscraper, but he hasn't really seen my work," the Canada native, 46, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of her older child Caspian, 7½.

In her latest film Castle in the Ground, which premiered on demand earlier this month, Campbell plays a terminally ill mother whose son and primary caretaker gets addicted to opioids after her death — so it's understandable that her kids won't be seeing that one, either.

Though, "My husband and I will sit down and watch it," Campbell says of actor JJ Feild.

But one of the parents at Caspian's school took it upon themselves to inform the little boy about his mom's renowned acting career.

"I didn't tell him for a very, very long time until one of the parents at his school told him," Campbell says. "He came home from school and said to me, 'Mommy, are you Neve Campbell?' It was a very strange conversation."

"I'm like, 'Okay, let's talk.' I didn't really want it to influence him in any way," adds the mother of two.

With Caspian home from school now due to the coronavirus pandemic, Campbell took on homeschooling, which she calls "challenging but fun."

"My son is in second grade so it's full-on," the star tells PEOPLE. "The teachers can only do so much from over there so it is requiring parents to be very hands-on. I'm relearning my multiplication tables!"

As for how Campbell's younger son Raynor, 2, has been doing during the novel global health crisis, she says, "He's gleefully unaware, so that's fun for us and entertaining."