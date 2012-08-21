Spotted: Neve Campbell Beaches It with Her Newborn

Neve Campbell and JJ Feild enjoyed a day at the beach with their newborn on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Credit: Pedro Andrade//Pacific Coast News

Baby is here!

Although the actress, 38, announced the pregnancy in March, saying she was “thrilled,” the couple remain mum on the details of the birth of their first child.

Campbell, who played Julia on Party of Five and Sydney in the Scream series, can next be seen in Sworn to Silence, a Lifetime movie that she also executive produced.

Feild, 34, starred in Captain America: The First Avenger, and will next appear in Austenland. He recently filmed Not Safe For Work.