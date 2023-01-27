Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: 'Thank You for All the Love'

The couple are parents to daughter Cleo James, 6, and sons Beau Bobby Bruce, 4, and Cy Monroe, 16 months

Published on January 27, 2023 10:06 PM
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo attend Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan" Season Two Premiere at Metrograph on October 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage)
Photo: Jason Mendez/WireImage

Nev Schulman's wife Laura Perlongo is opening up about her pregnancy loss.

In an Instagram carousel shared by Perlongo on Friday, the writer revealed that the couple — who are parents to daughter Cleo James, 6, and sons Beau Bobby Bruce, 4, and Cy Monroe, 16 months — have suffered a miscarriage.

"Damn this manicure's been through a lot. About to change it, the manicure that is, n feeling a lil sad to see her go. Maybe that's obvious, maybe not," wrote Perlongo in the post, which included a photo of her nails painted in a light shade of pink with a silver design.

According to Perlongo's post, she and the Catfish co-host, 38, were planning to reveal that they were expecting their fourth baby at the 14-week mark of her pregnancy.

She explained: "I guess that woulda had a different spin. Wasn't planning on any of it. And if it's happened to you too, I'm just sayin it happens a lot. I'm just sayin I LOVED THIS GD MANICURE. And the all too real fantasy of what coulda been."

Perlongo also reflected on the couple's miscarriage through the post's images, sharing a photo of a positive pregnancy test as well as a selfie that showed her stomach.

​"Girl life is such a trip," she continued in the caption. "Life n death, business as usual. No need for sympathy or anything, just didn't wanna change the nails on this one without saying a word even though that's the expectation I suppose. But it's all so intense and real or maybe it's delicate and fleeting. The gain. The loss. It's all the things. Bunch of fuzzy trash pics with unsure faces."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn5oQ99NFp4/ lauraperlongo Verified Damn this manicure’s been through a lot. ​ ​About to change it, the manicure that is, n feeling a lil sad to see her go. Maybe that’s obvious, maybe not. ​ ​Girl life is such a trip. Life n death, business as usual. No need for sympathy or anything, just didn’t wanna change the nails on this one without saying a word even though that’s the expectation I suppose. But it’s all so intense and real or maybe it’s delicate and fleeting. The gain. The loss. It’s all the things. Bunch of fuzzy trash pics with unsure faces. Wasnt planning on posting until 14w and i guess that woulda had a different spin. Wasn’t planning on any of it. And if it’s happened to you too, I’m just sayin it happens a lot. I’m just sayin I LOVED THIS GD MANICURE. And the all too real fantasy of what coulda been. ​ ​New month new nails tho and that’s OK by me. There’s still a lot of hands out there to hold, for now. Maybe forever for me. Until you let me hold your next baby, of course. 🤗 Love you love you love you. All the moms n future moms. All the babes n future babes. Dads n future dads too. But get up with that baby when it comes tho DADS or else you’re off the list and maybe that’s all I’m here to say 🤝 🙏❣️￼ Edited · 15h
Laura Perlongo/Instagram

Further along in the images, she added a video of their kid's coloring and a close-up of one of their drawings with the middle portion cutout.

She explained in the post's comment section that the cutout illustrates their pregnancy loss, writing: "Forgot to say i miscarried w pictures, sry for the confusion. Thought the giant empty body section cut out of the drawing did it but I relied on it too much in hindsight. Anyway, no baby! But thank you for all the love and texts 🤦🏻‍♀️😂🫶🫶🫶."

While Schulman has not opened up about the couple's miscarriage on his own social media accounts, he reflected on their parenting journey while speaking to PEOPLE in May 2021.

"Every kid you have, it feels like you're leveling up and facing a new boss in the video game of parenting," he told PEOPLE at the time. "And sure, you've got experience, but every boss is different. That experience only gets you so far. Because even just with the two kids, the dynamic changes, the needs change, the interactions change the difficulty level."

