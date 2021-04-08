Nev Schulman, Wife Laura Perlongo Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Can't Wait to Share All the Love and Chaos'

Nev Schulman has a third baby coming soon!

The 36-year-old Catfish host and Dancing with the Stars alum announced on Instagram Thursday that he and his wife Laura Perlongo are expecting their third baby together. The pair are already parents to son Beau Bobby Bruce, 15 months, and daughter Cleo James, 2.

"WE'RE PREGNANT!!! 🤯🤪 #3 #HatTrick," he writes alongside a photo of the family showing their stomachs next to Perlongo, who displayed her baby bump.

Sharing more sweet family photos on her own Instagram page, Perlongo says, "You guyyyyyyssssss, we have a big announcement to maaaaake 🤗🤗🤗 #BABYNUMBER3 COMING IN HOT 🤪🚀 hahah we SO EXCITED."

"Cant wait to share all the love and chaos this spring / summer," she adds. "@arnold_daniel is a genius aND took these photos and so many moreee. For pregnancy lovers, body stuff and pregnancy 'TMI' is going on ONLY FANS which is gonna be SO MUCH FUN 😛 link in profile. Subscribe if you wanna ride along for the full experience (& love pregnant bodies as much as I do) Sending you all the love!!!"

"THREE!?! gahhhh this is gonna be wildddd. Wish us luck. 💫💫💫," the mom concludes.

Schulman and Perlongo tied the knot in July 2017 in his father's backyard in East Hampton, New York. As the groom told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, "I never imagined I could be this happy."

Speaking with Hamptons Magazine in March 2019, the couple offered parenting advice, specifically tips for millennial moms and dads out ther.