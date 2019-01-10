It's a Boy! Catfish's Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Perlongo Welcome Son Beau Bobby Bruce

Nev Schulman is a father of two!

The Catfish host, 34, and his wife Laura Perlongo have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman, they shared on Instagram Thursday alongside Beau’s first videos and photos.

“Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman has arrived! A little perfect ray of son-shine. 7lbs 15oz,” Schulman captioned a sweet father-son clip. “Beau & Laura are all giggles and snuggles and we couldn’t be happier💖👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🌈✨”

Wrote Perlongo, sharing a snapshot of Beau snuggled skin-to-skin and a short video of her newborn up close, “BEAU BOBBY BRUCE 💫 1/9/19 Smitten. ❤️”

Schulman’s rep tells PEOPLE that Beau’s first name and one of his middle names, Bobby, was chosen in honor of his father, while Bruce is after Perlongo’s dad.

Schulman and Perlongo announced in August that they would be adding a baby boy to their family that also includes daughter Cleo James, who turned 2 in October.

“Cleo is getting a baby brother! It’s gonna be great! 😬” Perlongo, 33, cheekily captioned her snap, which showed herself and Schulman looking on at their toddler while she clutched an Elmo doll and sported a crying face.

Sharing a photo of the family of three looking at a loaf of baked bread in the oven, Schulman wrote, “WE GOT A BUN IN THE OVEN! see you in January lil’ guy 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦”

Schulman and Perlongo tied the knot in July 2017 in his father’s backyard in East Hampton, New York. As the groom told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, “I never imagined I could be this happy.”

The couple have been giving hilarious updates on Perlongo’s pregnancy via social media. Earlier this month alongside a bare-baby-bump photo, the then-mom-to-be joked, “I don’t usually do resolutions but this year I’m definitely tryna drink more and spend less time with family 🤭🤫”

Catfish airs Wednesdays on MTV at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST.