Baby Boy on the Way for Catfish's Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Perlongo

Nev Schulman is getting ready for daddy duty once again.

The Catfish host, 33, and his wife Laura Perlongo are expecting their second child, the parents-to-be announced Wednesday alongside photos featuring the couple and their 21-month-old daughter Cleo James.

“Cleo is getting a baby brother! It’s gonna be great! 😬” Perlongo cheekily captioned her snap, which showed herself and Schulman looking on at their toddler while she clutches an Elmo doll and sports a crying face.

Sharing a photo of the family of three looking at a loaf of baked bread in the oven, Schulman wrote, “WE GOT A BUN IN THE OVEN! see you in January lil’ guy 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦”

Fresh from a gym session, a smiling Schulman and Perlongo were photographed out and about in New York City recently, with Perlongo showing off her torso between the top of her leopard-print leggings and red sports bra.

Schulman and Perlongo, 32, tied the knot last July in his father’s backyard in East Hampton, New York. As the groom told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, “I never imagined I could be this happy.”

Cleo served as flower girl during the ceremony, which was officiated by YouTuber Casey Neistat. Perlongo walked down the aisle in a gown by Israeli designer Inbal Raviv and jewelry by Edgar Mosa.

Added Schulman to PEOPLE, “Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I’m a very lucky man.”

The couple’s pregnancy reveal comes almost three months after news broke that Schulman had been accused of sexual misconduct — something an MTV spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement at the time that the company was taking “very seriously.”

In June, MTV closed their internal investigation after a woman who previously appeared on the show accused Schulman of making inappropriate and sexual comments toward her while filming. MTV said the claims were found to be “not credible and without merit.”

“To be accused of something that I squarely did not do and to have the harsh judgment that followed and no way to counteract or do something in the moment to correct that was very difficult,” Schulman told PEOPLE of the incident last week. “It was frustrating. I just felt so powerless.”