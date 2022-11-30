'Wednesday' Parents Guide: What to Know Before Watching with Kids

Netflix's Wednesday series is certainly creepy and kooky, but is it suitable for young kids?

While 1991's The Addams Family is engrained in '90s kids' brains as a delightfully quirky gothic tale, the new series from Tim Burton certainly amps up the death and gore.

Starring horror queen Jenna Ortega, the series follows a young Wednesday Addams as she attempts to solve a monster mystery at her new school, Nevermore Academy.

In addition to meeting a few supernatural creatures along the way, there are plenty of jumps and scares as she uses her powers of visions to uncover a mysterious killer on the loose.

With the series being rated TV-14 for fear, language, and violence, some content might prove too mysterious and spooky for kids under 14.

Ahead, we've broken down all you need to know before watching the show with children.

There are many scary moments

Courtesy Of Netflix

The show certainly doesn't hold back when it comes to scary moments. Of course, with Tim Burton as the mastermind, are you really surprised? For reference, the series is being compared to other teen dramas such as Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

As Nevermore Academy hosts a range of sirens, werewolves and more, the series is rooted in the supernatural, and Wednesday herself is also shown to have visions. And with a mysterious monster on the loose, there are a lot of jump scares throughout. There is also plenty of gore, including several murders. In some scenes, severed heads, legs, and arms are shown.

It depicts violence

Courtesy Of Netflix

On top of all the gore, the show also depicts violence throughout. In one scene from the very first episode (which was shown in the trailer), Wednesday unleashes two bags of piranhas in a pool on a group of boys who bullied her brother. As Wednesday tries to defeat the monster, there are numerous fight scenes throughout the show and some can get a little graphic.

There are some mature themes

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix © 2022

Centered around teens in high school, the show does depict several characters having crushes and kissing. As an outsider at her new school, Wednesday also gets bullied and often rebels against her parents, whom she has a strained relationship with.

There's slight profanity

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Throughout the show, characters use words such as s---, bitch, hell and d---. At one point in the series, Thing gives a character the middle finger.