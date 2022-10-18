'Teletubbies' Are Back as Netflix Debuts First Trailer for the Series Reboot — Watch!

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back to go on fun-filled adventures in the new Netflix series reboot

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on October 18, 2022 05:13 PM
Teletubbies (L to R) Jeremiah Krage as Tinky Winky, Rebecca Hyland as Laa-Laa, Rachelle Beinart as Po, and Nick Kellington as Dipsy in Teletubbies. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022
Photo: NETFLIX

Teletubbies are coming back to the small screen!

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first trailer for the reboot of the beloved preschool series which originally ran from 1997 to 2001.

The new series is narrated by Tituss Burgess, with performers Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington, Jeremiah Krage portraying the iconic characters.

Teletubbies will also feature "Tummy Tales" hosted by Julia Pulo, songs that promise to get the entire family dancing along.

The trailer for the series shows the four characters enjoying the color and magical world of Teletubbyland. They also show an even younger set of similar characters, the Tiddlytubbies.

Although the new series has its differences, there are plenty of nods to the original series — from the whimsical theme song and adorable Sun Babies to the catchphrases the characters say.

The Teletubbies reboot was first announced by Netflix in September, as an addition to the streaming service's growing slate of preschool series.

Teletubbies will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 14.

