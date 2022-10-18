Teletubbies are coming back to the small screen!

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first trailer for the reboot of the beloved preschool series which originally ran from 1997 to 2001.

The new series is narrated by Tituss Burgess, with performers Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington, Jeremiah Krage portraying the iconic characters.

Teletubbies will also feature "Tummy Tales" hosted by Julia Pulo, songs that promise to get the entire family dancing along.

The trailer for the series shows the four characters enjoying the color and magical world of Teletubbyland. They also show an even younger set of similar characters, the Tiddlytubbies.

Although the new series has its differences, there are plenty of nods to the original series — from the whimsical theme song and adorable Sun Babies to the catchphrases the characters say.

The Teletubbies reboot was first announced by Netflix in September, as an addition to the streaming service's growing slate of preschool series.

Teletubbies will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 14.