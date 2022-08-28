Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick Announce Birth of Their First Child: 'We Are Over The Moon'

Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick are parents!

On Sunday, Diab made the surprise announcement via Instagram sharing the news of the birth of their first child.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today," she began her lengthy note, alongside a picture of herself, Kaepernick, 34, and their baby resting together in what appeared to be a hospital bed.

"I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!" the radio personality explained. "Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago, and we are over the moon with our growing family."

She continued, "Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn't going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I'm a complete mama bear!"

Noting that "Colin is the most amazing dad," she added, "And I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey."

"I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined," she wrote. "My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby, who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew."

Diab concluded the post by thanking "everyone for your support as always" before signing off with her boyfriend's last name, writing, "Love, The Kaepernicks."

Her followers and celebrity friends later flocked into the comment section of the post to congratulate the couple.

Mariah Carey wrote, "Congratulations!!!! Love you so much!! ❤️❤️❤️" while Gizelle Bryant added, "Yesssss! Congratulations 🎉🎊." Wanda Sykes also joined the celebration by simply leaving three red heart-shaped emojis in the comment.

The former NFL star and his longtime girlfriend did not disclose the gender of the baby, and were careful to hide the child's face in the sweet snapshot.

Kaepernick's representatives did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The happy news of the arrival of their child came after Kaepernick expressed his interest in returning to the NFL this year.

In April, while in conversation with I Am Athlete, Kaepernick opened up about how he wanted to play in the NFL again while sitting down with fellow former players Chad Johnson, Adam "Pacman" Jones, and Brandon Marshall.

When Marshall, 38, asked Kaepernick his thoughts on taking on a role similar to one Carmelo Anthony took in the NBA, where he played for a team in a smaller capacity, the activist said he was willing to do the same and would then be ready to get back on his team in a better position.

"I know I have to find my way back in. So if I have to come in as a backup, that's fine," Kaepernick said. "But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such."

"I just need that opportunity to walk through the door," he added at the time.