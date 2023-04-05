NeNe Leakes Smiles Alongside Her Three Grandchildren as They Enjoy Time Together for Spring Break

NeNe Leakes is excited to spend some quality time with her three grandchildren.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, shared sweet photos on Instagram Tuesday, celebrating the kickoff to spring break with three of her grandkids.

In the set of shots, the actress poses with granddaughter Bri'asia, 10, with the tween wearing an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt and shorts, while Leakes opts for an all-black look.

The duo is joined by Bri'asia's brothers, Benny, 8, and Brayden, 9, who gather around for the group shot.

"It's officially spring break for my little glammies and guess who they spending it with……..meeeeeeee," she captioned the shots, calling herself "the original glamma" and "glammama" in the accompanying hashtags.

The reality star then added, "whew Chileeeeee they always wanna have it their way 😩

❤️💜❤️💜❤️💜❤️💜❤️💜❤️💜❤️💜❤️💜❤️."

Bri'asia, Benny and Brayden are the children of Leakes' son, Bryson, 33. Leakes is also mom to 24-year-old son Brentt, who has been recovering after he suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke in late September.

Leakes shared a photo of Brentt in January, updating fans on his progress since the alarming health episode.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram showing off his new look after losing 100 lbs., she encouraged her younger son to "focus" on himself.

"Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown," Brentt captioned the post, which also featured a before-and-after snap of his weight loss.