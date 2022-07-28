Harris explained how his 11-year-old convinced him to watch the unsettling film with her

Neil Patrick Harris Watched The Shining with His Horror-Loving Daughter — And She Wasn't Impressed

Neil Patrick Harris' daughter is embracing the spooky things in life.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the Uncoupled star, 49, opened up about his 11-year-old twins — Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, whom he shares with husband David Burtka, 47 — and their recent interests. While Gideon is into gaming, Harper has a newfound love of horror movies that Harris isn't sure he should be embracing.

"What do you say to a girl who wants to watch horror movies?" he asked. "Do you say 'Absolutely not?' Because then she wants to watch them more."

After watching It and Stranger Things, Harper wanted to know the scariest movie Harris had ever seen. He was reluctant to offer an answer, knowing she'd want to watch whatever he replied with. The tween eventually wore him down and his response was The Shining, so she asked to watch it.

"I said, 'No, you can't watch The Shining.' The Shining is really psychologically terrifying," he said, but despite his initial objections, the father-daughter pair watched the spooky film together last week.

"I don't know if it was a good call," he admitted. "It is still really scary. Jack Nicholson, super freaky, bloody elevator ... the girls staring, scary."

When the movie was over Harris asked Harper her thoughts on the film, to which he was surprised to hear her say, "I'm mildly disappointed," followed by, "That's the scariest movie you've ever seen?"

Though she played it cool, Harris did admit that Harper "has slept in our bed for like the last four nights."

Last November, Harris spoke with PEOPLE about getting involved with his "amazing" kids' interests as they grow up.

neil patrick harris Credit: NEil Patrick Harris/Instagram

"I think the synapses must slow down, or my children are just very, very skilled because they whoop me pretty much uniformly," he joked to PEOPLE about gaming with his kids. "[It's] demoralizing, but I'll take it, and watch them laugh at me."

The actor also marveled at how quickly his kids are growing up.