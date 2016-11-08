The family-of-four attended the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday.

Neil Patrick Harris' Twins Attend Their First-Ever Football Game — and They Loved It!

Too cute! Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka‘s 6-year-old twins – Gideon and Harper – attended their first-ever football game.

On Sunday, the family of four watched the New York Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles – and Harris shared the adorable moment on Instagram.

“First football game for these two (not quite) giants. Go Big Blue! #nygiants @dbelicious @tizzielisch @mason.lanee,” Harris captioned a photo of the couple’s children smiling at MetLife Stadium.

The couple also treated their little ones to game day desserts.

“A ice cream cart at a football game?!? Yes, anytime!!! Thanks @tizzielisch @nph,” Burtka, 41, wrote along with a picture of Harris, Gideon and Harper waiting for their sweet treats.

In September, Harris, 43, opened up about sending their twins off to school.

Image zoom Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage