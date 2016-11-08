Neil Patrick Harris' Twins Attend Their First-Ever Football Game — and They Loved It!
The family-of-four attended the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday.
Too cute! Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka‘s 6-year-old twins – Gideon and Harper – attended their first-ever football game.
On Sunday, the family of four watched the New York Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles – and Harris shared the adorable moment on Instagram.
“First football game for these two (not quite) giants. Go Big Blue! #nygiants @dbelicious @tizzielisch @mason.lanee,” Harris captioned a photo of the couple’s children smiling at MetLife Stadium.
The couple also treated their little ones to game day desserts.
“A ice cream cart at a football game?!? Yes, anytime!!! Thanks @tizzielisch @nph,” Burtka, 41, wrote along with a picture of Harris, Gideon and Harper waiting for their sweet treats.
In September, Harris, 43, opened up about sending their twins off to school.
“My kids started kindergarten yesterday, so I’m in a very hopeful frame of mind,” Harris told PEOPLE at the time. “Because their brains are about to explode with new ideas!”