Neil Patrick Harris Takes His Twins to See Elton John on His Farewell Tour: 'Beyond Grateful'

Neil Patrick Harris‘ tiny dancers are sending Elton John off with a bang.

The actor and husband David Burtka treated their 8-year-old twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace to their good pal John’s concert at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. last week, where the singer was performing as part of his 300-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The fashionable family of four posed for a photo with the 71-year-old musical legend, who rocked his signature sparkly eyewear, a silver suit and shiny pink shoes.

“Can’t stop thinking about watching Elton at @thegarden last week. Kids’ first concert, Elton’s last,” Harris, 45, captioned a photo slideshow from the evening. “We are beyond grateful to consider this artist and genius a friend.”

“His husband is remarkable, his children divine,” continued the How I Met Your Mother alum. “Thank you for the spectacular memories, good Sir. 😘”

Neil Patrick Harris and son Gideon Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

David Burtka and daughter Harper Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris and son Gideon Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

David Burtka and daughter Harper Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

The remaining photos from Harris and Burtka’s night out with their kids showed them jamming out excitedly during the show with each other and John’s husband David Furnish, plus the latter couple’s sons Elijah Joseph Daniel, 5½, and Zachary Jackson Levon, 7½.

In the last snapshot, Harper adorably rests her head against Burtka’s shoulder, fast asleep after a fun-filled evening of decades-spanning tunes.

The two close families regularly join forces to take vacations together. In July, the British singer and pianist, along with Furnish and their sons, accompanied the Burtka-Harris clan on a trip to Saint-Tropez.

“Summer magic 😎🌞🌈👨‍👨‍👦‍👦👨‍👨‍👧‍👦,” John captioned a group photo on Instagram, in which he and Furnish each placed an arm around one of their boys, who were dressed in polo shirts.

Harris shared a similar snapshot, where his kids showed off their stylish side: Gideon donned a blue polo shirt with a rainbow collar and sunglasses, while Harper sported shades, a straw hat and a colorful romper.

“The loveliest of travel compagnons,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Merci, @dbelicious & @eltonjohn & @davidfurnish & our four amazing kids for such fond memories. #families #grateful.”