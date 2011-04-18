Neil Patrick Harris 'Full of Love' for Family

"Relaxing on a Sunday afternoon. My heart is full of love," Neil Patrick Harris Tweeted, sharing this photo of partner David Burtka and their 6-month-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:32 PM
Advertisement

“Relaxing on a Sunday afternoon. My heart is full of love,” Neil Patrick Harris Tweeted, sharing this photo of partner David Burtka and their 6-month-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott.

“We found an egg donor anonymously through a hilarious process of looking at people’s profiles and then an amazing surrogate who had helped a same-sex couple before,” the How I Met Your Mother star, 37, told PEOPLE of the surrogacy process.

“And then we inserted two eggs, one with my sperm, one with David’s sperm and they both took.”

Adds Burtka: “We don’t know whose is whose.”

RELATED: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka: How We Met Our Kids

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com