"Relaxing on a Sunday afternoon. My heart is full of love," Neil Patrick Harris Tweeted, sharing this photo of partner David Burtka and their 6-month-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott.

“We found an egg donor anonymously through a hilarious process of looking at people’s profiles and then an amazing surrogate who had helped a same-sex couple before,” the How I Met Your Mother star, 37, told PEOPLE of the surrogacy process.

“And then we inserted two eggs, one with my sperm, one with David’s sperm and they both took.”