Neil Patrick Harris, husband David Burtka and their twins Gideon and Harper are on an "adventure" in Croatia

Neil Patrick Harris Has Matching Moment with Son Gideon, 10½, Plus More Family Vacation Highlights

Neil Patrick Harris is enjoying a European "adventure" with his family of four.

The It's a Sin actor, 48, and his husband David Burtka have shared recent photos on Instagram from a trip to Croatia with their 10½-year-old twins Harper and Gideon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happily heading to our next adventure… #grateful," Harris wrote in a caption Monday alongside a photo of Burtka, 46, with the kids on a boat, marking the location as Croatia. Earlier this month he shared photos from destinations in Italy.

On Wednesday, Harris posted videos of Harper and Gideon jumping from a yacht in Croatia, writing, "Taking the leap. 👍🏼👍🏼 (I love their post-jump sentiments…)."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Neil Patrick Harris Matches with Son, Plus More Family Vacation photos Neil Patrick Harris Matches with Son, Plus More Family Vacation photos

Left: Credit: David Burtka/Instagram Right: Credit: Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Harris then posted an adorable photo standing beside Gideon on Instagram Friday, showing the father-son pair in matching white shirts and khaki pants. "Intentional bonding. Unintentional matching. #love," the Gone Girl actor wrote.

Burtka commented, "You are the sweetest!!"

Harris previously opened up to PEOPLE about life as a father of two, explaining that one of the toughest parts tends to be "coming up with new and inventive things to amuse 10-year-old children."

RELATED VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka on How Dogs Gidget and Spike Brought 'Unconditional Love' to Family During Quarantine

"As a parent, we don't want them to be constantly attached to an iPad, and yet with few options, that's kind of all they want to do," he said at the time. "That's challenging because I really like video games. I'm torn between being the stern taskmaster that says, 'Nay those screens, you must paint!,' and being the father that says, 'Wait, what's this cool new game, show me.' "