The Golden Ticket! Neil Patrick Harris and Family Channel Willy Wonka for Yearly Halloween Photo

Neil Patrick Harris' family is living in a world of pure imagination.

Burtka, 45, stood behind the open gates to the "chocolate factory" as the purple-jacket-and-top-hat clad Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder), while Harris, 47, expertly portrayed Arthur Slugworth/Mr. Wilkinson from the beloved 1971 musical fantasy film.

Gideon posed in the foreground of the photo as Charlie Bucket, holding up a Golden Ticket with an innocently gleeful expression on his face. Harper, meanwhile, made a perfect Veruca Salt, dressed in the bratty character's signature red-and-white dress while holding her own Golden Ticket and a rainbow lollipop.

"Oompa, loompa, doompety doo! We've got a family photo for you! This year, may you invent an October 31st that is spirited, safe and scrumptious," Harris wrote in his caption.

"Invention, my dear friends, is 93% perspiration, 6% electricity, 4% evaporation, and 2% butterscotch ripple. Happy Halloween from the Burtka-Harris Crew!" added the How I Met Your Mother alum.

Burtka shared the same image, as well as a couple of behind-the-scenes shots, requesting that his followers "have a scumdiddlyumptious HALLOWEEN."

In the past, Harris, Burtka and their kids have channeled characters in everything from Star Wars to Peter Pan and Disney Parks' Haunted Mansion attraction in their ensembles — clearly having a love for all things Disney.

They've also donned costumes inspired by things like carnival performers and, last year, by famous artists.

Harris called in to The Kelly Clarkson Show in September, where he talked about his Magic Misfits children's book series and how he and Burtka were planning to celebrate Halloween with their kids this year, given that they were at their farmhouse in upstate New York amid the COVID-19 pandemic and not in Manhattan, where they usually live.

"I think because of the situation, we'll probably encourage everyone, like our kids and us, to go trick-or-treating if we can wearing masks, like finding a costume that's mask-specific," said the star. "And then hope that there's protocols in place so that we can still social distance."

As for how they would handle their yearly photo, "We sort of release an Instagrammy picture of us in some sort of fun costume. We did it really when the kids were much younger, and then we just keep doing it every year," Harris told Kelly Clarkson. "It's fun for me to do a little Photoshopping here and there."