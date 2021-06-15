Neil Patrick Harris Says His Kids Are His 'Two Favorite Gifts' as He Celebrates 48th Birthday

Neil Patrick Harris is soaking up quality time with his kids on his birthday.

On Tuesday, the How I Met Your Mother actor celebrated his 48th birthday with a sweet social media post dedicated to his 10-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon.

The star shared a heartwarming photo of him wearing a gold crown and embracing his two children, whom he shares with husband David Burtka, as the trio smiles for the camera.

"Today's my birthday. These are my two favorite gifts. #grateful #48," Harris writes.

The actor recently opened up about his love for his kids and their fun family vacations in an interview with PEOPLE.

Harris shared that he and Burtka, 46, take their kids to visit Walt Disney World annually at Christmastime, a tradition he hopes to keep until his twins "can't stand" him.

"Our kids have grown up appreciating and valuing not only the amusement rides, but the architecture and the Imagineering that goes on, both in front and behind the scenes," the dad of two said.

"So I still look back on how that has been an important part of their lives and I can't wait to continue it until they can't stand me anymore," he added.

Harris and Burtka have been traveling with their kids "since they were less than one year old," the star explained.