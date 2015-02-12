The actor channels his 4-year-old twins on Inside the Actors Studio

Neil Patrick Harris Does Impressions of His Kids – and It's Adorable!

Larry Busacca/Getty

If Neil Patrick Harris hosts the Oscars as well as he does imitations of his twins, everyone is in for a major treat on Feb. 22.

On Thursday’s episode of Inside the Actors Studio, Harris channels son Gideon Scott and daughter Harper Grace – and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the footage.

After the actor and husband David Burtka discuss what Burtka calls their “absolutely magical” September wedding, host James Lipton asks the couple what their 4-year-olds are like.

“They’re pretty quintessential boy and girl,” answers Harris. “Harper is a girl, girl, girl, girl.”

“She wears mermaid outfits and has falls in her hair and you have to announce her when she comes down the staircase,” he explains before jumping into character as his daughter. “And then when you do, she slowly comes down the stairs acting all, like, ‘Oh, me?’ ”

And Harris, 41, says Gideon is “all boy.”

“He loves trucks and construction and he likes superheroes,” the former How I Met Your Mother star adds before impersonating his son. “When he gets mad he puts his fists together and just shakes.”

In addition to laughter, the couple also elicits sighs of joy from the audience when they disclose the names their children call them.

Says Harris: “He’s ‘Daddy’ and I’m ‘Papa.’ ”

The episode airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

