Family Photo: The Burtka-Harris's Lil' Lunch Dates

Harper Grace and Gideon Scott were scooped up by Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka for a family lunch at the Marmalade Cafe on Wednesday in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Updated December 01, 2020 08:13 PM
Day out with dads!

The 13-month-old twins‘ casual outfits were quite the change from last week’s crazy Halloween costumes!

Harris, 38, is currently appearing in A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, starring his How I Met Your Mother costar Kal Penn.

