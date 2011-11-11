Family Photo: The Burtka-Harris's Lil' Lunch Dates
Harper Grace and Gideon Scott were scooped up by Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka for a family lunch at the Marmalade Cafe on Wednesday in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Day out with dads!
The 13-month-old twins‘ casual outfits were quite the change from last week’s crazy Halloween costumes!
Harris, 38, is currently appearing in A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, starring his How I Met Your Mother costar Kal Penn.
