"I do like to keep the spirit of Halloween alive any way I'm able," Neil Patrick Harris told Kelly Clarkson on Tuesday

Why Neil Patrick Harris Says This Year's Family Halloween Costume May Not Be 'Quite as Outlandish'

Halloween might look a little different in the Burtka-Harris home this year — but Neil Patrick Harris is still determined to make it unforgettable.

"We usually do a family picture and we may still figure that out, although our resources are limited staying here ... which is a bit more suburban, a bit more normal, which is great," said Harris, 47. "At the same time, I'm not sure. I think because of the situation, we'll probably encourage everyone, like our kids and us, to go trick-or-treating if we can wearing masks, like finding a costume that's mask-specific. And then hope that there's protocols in place so that we can still social distance."

The actor admitted that he would "miss" experiences that they might not be able to have, like "the quintessential walking down the sidewalk, seeing a house [and being like], 'Should we go up to this house?' Walking up and knocking on the door and waiting for someone to open the door."

Image zoom Neil Patrick Harris and family Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Image zoom Neil Patrick Harris and family

"So I hope that some of that can happen and it's not just buckets of candy thrown in the streets and you just have to fend for yourselves," Harris joked of himself, his husband and their twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, who turn 10 years old next month.

"We sort of release an Instagrammy picture of us in some sort of fun costume. We did it really when the kids were much younger, and then we just keep doing it every year," Harris told Kelly Clarkson. "It's fun for me to do a little Photoshopping here and there."

"So we have an idea but it's not going to be quite as outlandish, I don't think, as years past," he added. "But I do like to keep the spirit of Halloween alive any way I'm able."

Image zoom Neil Patrick Harris and family Thomas Concordia/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: David Burtka Tries Desperately Not to Spoil His Family's Halloween Costumes

While the Burtka-Harris clan has been adjusting to life during the global health crisis and even battled the virus themselves earlier this year, they're still finding ways to have fun together, despite the challenges.

During his virtual appearance on The Late Late Show Thursday, Harris recalled to host James Corden a fishing trip he and his son took recently, where they caught seven fish — and came face to face with some unexpected species as well, while "fish whisperer" Gideon worked his magic.

The How I Met Your Mother alum's son was so skilled that he managed to catch "two baby sharks" during their time out on the water.