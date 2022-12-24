Neil Patrick Harris Enjoys 'Amazing' Trip to Disney World with Family and Friend Mariska Hargitay

Neil Patrick Harris is enjoying some family time at Disney World — along with some friends who have never been to the famous park before!

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Uncoupled star, 49, shared some sweet snaps from his trip to the theme park in Orlando, Florida with husband David Burtka, 47, and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott.

The family of four was also joined by Law & Order: SVU actress, Mariska Hargitay, 58, and her family — including husband Peter Hermann — who Harris revealed had never visited Walt Disney World before.

"We had a most amazing Disney adventure last week," Harris wrote in the caption. "I got to narrate the exquisite Candlelight Processional (my 10th year!), our family created new holiday memories, and we brought friends who had never been to WDW before! Who doesn't love Disney firsts!"

Along with a group shot of the two families posing in front of Cinderella Castle, the actor also included photos from his Candlelight Processional narration and a family portrait with Burtka and their children.

"Thank you @waltdisneyworld for showing such kindness to our family, for allowing Candlelight to exist, and for making so many dreams come true. Our family deeply appreciates it. ❤️❤️," he finished the caption, tagging Burtka and Hargitay.

In October, Harris and Burtka celebrated their twins' golden birthday when they turned 12 on the 12th. Harris shared photos of him hugging each of his children on Instagram along with a heartfelt sentiment in the caption.

"Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the greatest two things that have ever happened to me," he wrote. "They inspire me, make me chortle, allow me to be an imperfect father, and fill me with a type of love I never knew could exist."

Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

While he added that parenting can feel "all-consuming" and is the "the most constantly challenging thing David and I have ever done," the How I Met Your Mother alum explained that his kids are "so, so worth it."

"They are remarkable. They are my children. They are my world," he shared in the sweet sentiment, noting that, "I am supremely proud of who they have become, of who they are becoming, and am just so grateful to have them in my life."