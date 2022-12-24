Neil Patrick Harris Enjoys 'Amazing' Trip to Disney World with Family and Friend Mariska Hargitay

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the How I Met Your Mother alum also revealed that the special trip included some “Disney firsts”

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 24, 2022 02:38 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjzfyoO7Jh/. Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram
Photo: Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris is enjoying some family time at Disney World — along with some friends who have never been to the famous park before!

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Uncoupled star, 49, shared some sweet snaps from his trip to the theme park in Orlando, Florida with husband David Burtka, 47, and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott.

The family of four was also joined by Law & Order: SVU actress, Mariska Hargitay, 58, and her family — including husband Peter Hermann — who Harris revealed had never visited Walt Disney World before.

"We had a most amazing Disney adventure last week," Harris wrote in the caption. "I got to narrate the exquisite Candlelight Processional (my 10th year!), our family created new holiday memories, and we brought friends who had never been to WDW before! Who doesn't love Disney firsts!"

Along with a group shot of the two families posing in front of Cinderella Castle, the actor also included photos from his Candlelight Processional narration and a family portrait with Burtka and their children.

"Thank you @waltdisneyworld for showing such kindness to our family, for allowing Candlelight to exist, and for making so many dreams come true. Our family deeply appreciates it. ❤️❤️," he finished the caption, tagging Burtka and Hargitay.

In October, Harris and Burtka celebrated their twins' golden birthday when they turned 12 on the 12th. Harris shared photos of him hugging each of his children on Instagram along with a heartfelt sentiment in the caption.

"Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the greatest two things that have ever happened to me," he wrote. "They inspire me, make me chortle, allow me to be an imperfect father, and fill me with a type of love I never knew could exist."

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Wish 'Remarkable' Twins Harper and Gideon a Happy Birthday
Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

While he added that parenting can feel "all-consuming" and is the "the most constantly challenging thing David and I have ever done," the How I Met Your Mother alum explained that his kids are "so, so worth it."

"They are remarkable. They are my children. They are my world," he shared in the sweet sentiment, noting that, "I am supremely proud of who they have become, of who they are becoming, and am just so grateful to have them in my life."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmioMSpuGHJ/. Vanessa Lachey /Instagram; WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on September 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
Vanessa Lachey Recalls Story of Son Phoenix's Premature Birth on His Christmas Eve 6th Birthday
Jenna Bush Hager during an interview on Monday, September 26, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Didn't Want Her Children to Write Santa Claus a Christmas Wish List This Year
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmho1jwvn6W/. Dwayne Johnson /Instagram
Dwayne Johnson's 2 Young Daughters Give Him a Festive Holiday Makeover: 'Dwanta Needs a Tutu'
Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Tropical Holiday Greetings in Rare Photo with Their Sons
https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
Brittany Mahomes Shares Snap of Daughter Sterling Fawning Over Brother Bronze in Christmas Pajamas
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Brittany Bell, Nick Cannon and children Powerful Queen Cannon and Golden Cannon attend the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration at the Los Angeles Mission on December 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Bring Their Kids to Serve Meals to the Homeless Ahead of Christmas
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmeU3vaObNi/ emilygmaynard Verified number one on my bucket list: take my kids to @dollywood ✔️✔️ Thank you @mtylerjohnson for making all my hillbilly girl dreams come true ❤️ 1d
Emily Maynard Johnson and Husband Tyler Celebrate Christmas with Their Kids at Dollywood
Kelly Ripa Shares Family Christmas Cards with Her Three Kids Spanning Almost Two Decades https://www.instagram.com/p/CmfC4rMPYvF/
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Family Holiday Cards with Her 3 Kids That Span Nearly Two Decades
nick cannon, brittany bell
Brittany Bell Shares Christmas Photos with Her and Nick Cannon's 3 Kids: 'It's Our Tradition'
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Berry Shares Photos of Hilarious Elf on the Shelf Setups: 'Naughty Again This Year'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmhPcTKJ-qX/ HED: Jimmy Fallon Shares Family Vacation Photo, Jokes Family 'Got Catfished By Our Hotel'
Jimmy Fallon Shares Sunny Family Vacation Photo Before Christmas: 'Catfished by Our Hotel'
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Christmas with Baby Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate 'First Family Christmas' with Baby Daughter Royce
Meghan McCain
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shares Sweet Family Photos with Santa Ahead of Christmas
Morgan Stewart Cherishes the 'Bond' Between Son and Daughter in Their First Christmas Together
Morgan Stewart Is Cherishing the 'Bond' Between Her Kids on First Christmas as a Family of Four
Savannah Guthrie Jokes Kids 'Cozy' Gingerbread Village 'Looks Like a Crime Scene'
Savannah Guthrie Jokes Kids' 'Cozy' Gingerbread Village 'Looks Like a Crime Scene'
mom's creative elf on the shelf Credit: Mary Grego
Mom Shows Off Her Impressive Elf on the Shelf Ideas: 'I Want to Keep My Kids on Their Toes'