Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Twins Have 'Incredible Palates'

"My kids are crazy eaters. They have incredible palates," the actor and chef says

Image zoom



Adam Nemser/StarTraks

Mealtime can get a bit repetitive for parents of young kids, but not David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My kids are crazy eaters,” the actor and chef tells The New Potato of his twins, daughter Harper and son Gideon, 4. “They have incredible palates.”

And we’re not just talking about a willingness to try an occasional vegetable.

“Gideon eats everything you put in front of him. His passion for cooking and eating good food is in his soul,” according to Burtka, who says his son loves “clams, sushi, octopus, grilled pork, steak, parmigiana cheese, ginger, mint, cinnamon and coconut.”

As for Harper, Burtka says she likes “briny flavors” and particularly enjoys “oysters, sardines, prosciutto, capers, duck liver, miso, and anything chocolate.”



Burtka, 39, says he cooks for his kids “a ton” and enjoys catering to their diverse palates.

“I make ceviche a lot, grilled fish, too. We eat clams and mussels at least once a week, I make a lot of sous vide proteins like pork chops, chicken, and fish to take out of the freezer in the morning to sear. I always have poached shrimp and blanched vegetables on hand. We also make tacos and quesadillas as a go to,” he explains.

Though he says Harris, 41, is more of a “bartender” than a chef, Burtka says his husband does make an excellent sous chef when they prepare a meal together.

“He’s great at plating [and] finishing touches,” says Burtka. “And he ices cupcakes like a pro.”