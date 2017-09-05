Neil Patrick Harris, husband David Burtka and their twins Harper and Gideon visited Skwentna, Alaska - a tiny town famous as a checkpoint in the Iditarod

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Head North with Their Twins for an Alaskan Adventure – See the Family Photos

It was a series of fortunate events for Neil Patrick Harris.

The actor and his husband David Burtka traveled to Alaska with their adorable 6½-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott over the weekend, taking in the breathtaking natural sights as a family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Harris, 44, documented the icy vacation on his social media accounts, first sharing a photo of some “Glacier goodness” starring the twins.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In an image posted on Monday from Skwentna, Alaska, little Harper posed in front of a serene lake. Proud papa Harris captioned the moment with a simple, “Harper in Alaska. #love #grateful.”

Sharing a final photo gallery, Harris reflected, “Can’t stop thinking about our Alaskan adventure. Lots of pics, please swipe and see. Thanks @withinthewild for providing memories that will last lifetimes. Truly a spectacular place!”

FROM PEN: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born

Skwentna is known best as a checkpoint on the annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Anchorage is the closest major city to the tiny town, whose population was a mere 37 as of the 2010 census.