Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Head North with Their Twins for an Alaskan Adventure – See the Family Photos
Neil Patrick Harris, husband David Burtka and their twins Harper and Gideon visited Skwentna, Alaska - a tiny town famous as a checkpoint in the Iditarod
It was a series of fortunate events for Neil Patrick Harris.
The actor and his husband David Burtka traveled to Alaska with their adorable 6½-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott over the weekend, taking in the breathtaking natural sights as a family.
Harris, 44, documented the icy vacation on his social media accounts, first sharing a photo of some “Glacier goodness” starring the twins.
In an image posted on Monday from Skwentna, Alaska, little Harper posed in front of a serene lake. Proud papa Harris captioned the moment with a simple, “Harper in Alaska. #love #grateful.”
Burtka also cozied up to the couple’s son for a selfie in front of the lake — this time in front of a special rainbow backdrop. “David and Gideon in Alaska. #rainbow #love #grateful,” the A Series of Unfortunate Events star wrote.
Sharing a final photo gallery, Harris reflected, “Can’t stop thinking about our Alaskan adventure. Lots of pics, please swipe and see. Thanks @withinthewild for providing memories that will last lifetimes. Truly a spectacular place!”
Skwentna is known best as a checkpoint on the annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Anchorage is the closest major city to the tiny town, whose population was a mere 37 as of the 2010 census.
Burtka and Harris have been together since 2004, and tied the knot in Italy on Sept. 8, 2014. Their fraternal twins were born via surrogate on Oct. 12, 2010.