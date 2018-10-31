Neil Patrick Harris & His Family Nail Halloween Again — with a Nod to a Classic Disney World Ride

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka just delivered their spookiest — and most adorable — Halloween photo yet.

The How I Met Your Mother actor, Burtka and their 8-year-old twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, pulled out all the stops as they channeled Disney‘s hitchhiking ghosts from The Haunted Mansion ride in Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

In the photo, the family poses in a desolate graveyard as a smiling spirit creeps up. Harper steals the show as the iconic ride’s bride, wearing a frilly white dress with a bloody axe and a serene stare. An unrecognizable Harris, 45, glares from behind a cadaverous face, Burtka, 43, sticks his thumb out in a cartoonish hat and Gideon fades away as a sinister specter.

“Welcome, foolish mortals,” Burtka captioned the picture. “We hope your Halloween is happily haunted, but heed this warning: beware of Hitchhiking Ghosts!”

“We’re very excited. We have taken our Halloween family photo this year. I’m excited by it,” Harris shared in an Instagram live video before the reveal. In the clip he dubbed Burtka, “Mr. Halloween Pants.”

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their children Monica Schipper/Getty

“The Hitchhiking Ghosts were actually some of the final ghoulish ‘residents’ that were added into the plans for The Haunted Mansion,” the Disney Parks Blog explained.

“The three hitchhikers were designed as a traveler with a top hat and carpetbag, a tall skeletal figure and a fuzzy bearded fellow carrying a ball and chain,” the blog post continued. “The three were later dubbed Ezra, Gus and Phineas by fans.”

Harris and Burtka’s family has long wowed with elaborate group costumes — drawing inspiration from Peter Pan in 2011, The Wizard of Oz in 2012, Alice in Wonderland and monsters in 2013, the Batman universe in 2014, Star Wars in 2015, Hollywood icons in 2016 and carnival staples in 2017.