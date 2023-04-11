Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Easter with Their Twins: 'Grateful'

Neil Patrick Harris is feeling grateful to be surrounded by his loved ones.

The How I Met Your Mother alum, 49, and his husband David Burtka, 47, celebrated Easter on Sunday in New York City with their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott.

Sharing a sweet family snap to his Instagram, Harris wrote, "Happy Easter! May the eggs you acquire provide years of love, pride, and happiness. Unless they're chocolate — eat those soon, they likely have an expiration date… #grateful #easter."

In the photo, Burtka wrapped his arm around Gideon, while Harris embraced Harper. The family were all dressed up for the occasion, Harris notably wearing a gray sweater embroidered with the words 'love is magic' on it.

Actress Mariska Hargitay, who is close friends with the couple, was full of well wishes for their family, writing in the comments section, "Neil, love you all! Happy Easter and I need that sweater✨❤️🪄."

Earlier this month, Harris and Burtka were also celebrating another special occasion: 19 years since their first date.

Harris paid tribute to his other half in a heartfelt caption, alongside a cute carousel of pictures of the couple together led by a single shot of Burtka smelling a single red rose.

"19 years ago today I went on my first date with this man," he wrote on Instagram on April 1.

"Single greatest decision of my life. Happy Anniversary, David Burtka! You are the ultimate, most astonishing roller coaster ride, and I can't get enough. Thank you for believing in me, for believing in yourself, for believing in us. You're the best husband, the best father, and my best friend. Here's to a bazillion more awesome adventures! #19years #grateful."

"Awwe babe. I love you so much," added Burtka in the comments section.

The couple tied the knot on Sept. 6, 2014 in Perugia, Italy after getting engaged in 2007. They welcomed their twins on Oct. 12, 2010.

Last October, Harper and Gideon celebrated their golden birthday, the occasion where one turns the age of their date of birth. Their proud parents both marked the milestone with heartwarming tributes on Instagram alongside a series of sweet snapshots.

"Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the greatest two things that have ever happened to me," wrote Harris alongside a collage of himself hugging his kids. "They inspire me, make me chortle, allow me to be an imperfect father, and fill me with a type of love I never knew could exist."

RELATED VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate 'Remarkable' Twins Harper and Gideon's Birthday

The actor continued that parenting is "all-consuming" and "the most constantly challenging thing David and I have ever done," but added that his kids are "so, so worth it."

"They are remarkable. They are my children. They are my world," he shared, adding, "I am supremely proud of who they have become, of who they are becoming, and am just so grateful to have them in my life."

Burtka also shared a photo of the twins to his own Instagram, writing: "Happy 12th GOLDEN Birthday to these incredible kids! I can't believe how fast this has all gone! I am so proud of how you are growing up."

"You are sweet, caring, compassionate, creative and you have the best sense of humor. I am proud to be your dad and I can't wait to see how the next 12 years evolve," Burtka continued. "I couldn't ask for better kids! #goldenbirthday#12on12."